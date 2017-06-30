Armed police attend incident in Northumberland town

Police are taking steps to reassure residents in Blyth after a domestic incident in which a man claimed he had a firearm.

Earlier today (Friday), police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Fenwick Drive in Cowpen. During the incident, a man claimed he had a firearm.

As a precaution, armed officers attended to deal with the incident and a cordon was put in place to allow officers to deal with the incident safely.

The incident has now been dealt with and a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The cordon has been lifted and neighbourhood officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.