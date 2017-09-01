Army activities for age group

Youngsters living in the Blyth area aged between 11 and 18 are being encouraged to sign up to a free initiative led by the British Army.

The six-week programme starts on September 14. It will offer this age group the chance to take part in a series of team-building and leadership challenges.

The weekly courses will be held between 5pm and 6pm at the Army Reserve Centre on Cowpen Road.

It follows the success of a similar initiative – LifeSKILLS – organised as part of the Newsham Community Matters project, developed by a team at Northumberland County Council.

By engaging young people in hands-on, outside the classroom sessions that include team-building and sporting activities, it is hoped that the programme will help to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Numbers for the courses are limited and anyone interested is asked to pre-register by Thursday, September 7 by emailing Aileen Barrass, the county council’s resident involvement officer.

Her council email address is as follows: aileen.barrass@northumberland.gov.uk