Army activities for age group

Brought to you by the News Post Leader.

Youngsters living in the Blyth area aged between 11 and 18 are being encouraged to sign up to a free initiative led by the British Army.

The six-week programme starts on September 14. It will offer this age group the chance to take part in a series of team-building and leadership challenges.

The weekly courses will be held between 5pm and 6pm at the Army Reserve Centre on Cowpen Road.

It follows the success of a similar initiative – LifeSKILLS – organised as part of the Newsham Community Matters project, developed by a team at Northumberland County Council.

By engaging young people in hands-on, outside the classroom sessions that include team-building and sporting activities, it is hoped that the programme will help to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Numbers for the courses are limited and anyone interested is asked to pre-register by Thursday, September 7 by emailing Aileen Barrass, the county council’s resident involvement officer.

Her council email address is as follows: aileen.barrass@northumberland.gov.uk