Artist to see work shipped off to USA

A special piece of cargo is being shipped to America thanks to a Blyth company.

Transped, a logistics subsidiary of the Port of Blyth, has been contracted by renowned local artist Tom Maley to transport three sculptures to a private collector in Miami.

The firm’s specialist packing division, which is normally engaged in providing bespoke packing solutions for industrial goods, is busy preparing cases for the 5.2metre, 300kg Y sculpture and two smaller pieces called 1carus and Catfish.

Maley, best known for his commissions from Newcastle United FC, including the bronze statues of Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer, lives in south east Northumberland but has exhibited his work around the world.

He said: “In 2006, I took some sculptures to an exhibition near West Palm in Florida and one of the pieces caught the eye of a collector who owns several motorsports dealerships in Florida.

“We kept in touch and a few years ago I sketched some logo designs for a motorsports team that he was assembling and the design he chose was an image based on Y.

“Transped have been terrific in supporting the project and bringing their expertise in packing to this process.”

Dan Hooper, export packing manager at Transped, said: “Whilst we pack materials and goods for engineering companies and industrial manufacturers day in day out, this has been a really interesting project to work on. It’s not every day you get to ship the works of a renowned artist but it’s been a great challenge.”