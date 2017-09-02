As You Bike It at Northumberlandia

A cycling theatre company recently took to the stage at Northumberlandia for an outdoor performance of a Shakespeare play.

The HandleBards, which consists of several four-strong troupes of cycling actors who carry their sets, props and costumes on their bikes, went down a storm at the site with their rendition of As You Like It.

This year it was the turn of the girls’ troupe to park up and perform their riotous production of the popular Shakespearean comedy, and all under the watchful eye of The Lady of the North herself.

For the past two years, Northumberland Wildlife Trust has welcomed the HandleBards, who began as a group of friends with cheap bikes and an old trailer in 2013, to perform in front of the iconic Northumberland land sculpture.

So, it goes without saying that staff are hoping for another visit this time next year.