Ashington cadets take centre stage

Sea Cadets took centre stage at the naming ceremony of the Royal Navy’s new carrier HMS Prince of Wales, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Cadets from Ashington were among those who sang Amazing Grace to a crowd of 5,000, while more Ashington cadets danced the hornpipe. After the ceremony, 11-year old Junior Cadet Daniel Lord, from Ashington, was introduced to the Duchess.

Brave Daniel, who has battled cancer, had climbed nine sets of ladders to reach the top of the ship’s bridge to hoist the royal standard.