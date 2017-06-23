Ashington Fayre Day 2017 set to return

A popular fair day is returning at the weekend, with the aim of featuring something for all ages.

The annual Ashington Fayre Day will take place on Saturday at Wansbeck Square car park, where it will host fairground rides, live music, dancing, market stalls, a climbing wall and a range of other entertainment for all the family.

Local bands performing on the stage include We Steal Flyers, Logoz, HED and KSVT, along with Blyth-based dance group Bad Apples North East.

Also expected to visit are powered stilt walkers, hoping to wow crowds with various acrobatic tricks.

The event takes place both on the car park and the grassed area alongside it, lasting from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Just across the road, Ashington Cricket Club will be hosting events of its own as part of its annual Real Ale and Cider Festival.