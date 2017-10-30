Ashington teenager dances her way to national success

A teenage dancer is continuing to pick up national acclaim after landing another award.

Caitline Nelson, from Ashington, has gained national success and only narrowly missed out on winning the British Freestyle Disco Championships in Blackpool.

The 16-year-old Newcastle College student, who has been freestyle disco dancing for four years, improved on her fourth and sixth places at last year’s event.

The British Freestyle Disco Championships – divided into two sections, the acrobatic freestyle solo and the slower slow dance – saw Caitlin achieved second place in both.

Gayle Nelson, Caitlin’s mum, said: “Caitlin began freestyle disco dancing much later than most of her competitors but that’s never held her back.

“She works so hard and we’re over-the-moon with her results in Blackpool. Especially because she had a fall that lead to an ankle injury and trip to A&E just days before hand.

“Luckily the swelling went down and Caitlin just got on with things. In fact, her teacher, Natasha, said it was the best she’s ever danced.

“We couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Caitlin is sponsored by North East-based manage print service provider, SOS Group Ltd.

Andrew Skelton, a director at SOS Group, says: “Caitlin is so passionate about dancing and puts every ounce of her energy into it.

“As a company, we’ve had a very busy year working at sporting events. It’s important to us to r support the dedication of individuals locally.”

“Caitlin’s commitment and talent are worthy of support. She’s a fantastic representative of our region and we’re very proud to help her.”

Caitlin is studying Health and Social Care a Newcastle College and is a former pupil of Northumberland Church of England Academy.

She trains at the Xplode School of Dance in Ashington, where she also assists dance school principal, Natasha Greig, teaching the beginners’ classes.

SOS Group Ltd launched in 2002 to supply digital office equipment, related software and support. It is based on the Team Valley, with an additional office in Bristol, and services ‘blue chip’ clients nationally and, increasingly, internationally.

The company has provided digital office equipment services at a number of high-profile sporting events this year, including the IAAF World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships in London in London, and the British Swimming Summer Championships and Special Olympics GB National Games in Sheffield.