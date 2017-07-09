Award nomination for super slimmer

A star slimmer from the Blyth area has been nominated for a national competition.

Andrew Wilson is among those hoping to go through to the semi-finals of Slimming World Man of the Year 2017 later this month after he was put forward by the Horton Grange group.

The overall winner will get a luxury holiday in Chicago or £3,000 in cash.

As well as for himself, Andrew also wanted to lose weight to benefit his daughter.

He and wife Michelle provide constant support for their daughter, with help from their other daughter and St Oswald’s Hospice. She has a life-limiting condition and is in a wheelchair.

His impressive weight loss after 10 weeks as a group member was two stone, 3.5lbs.

Andrew said: “Deep down, I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time, but it took me a long time to face up to the issue.

“When I did admit to myself that I wanted to lose weight, I realised far from being weak, asking for help takes strength of character and getting support to make changes has given me a sense of confidence that is benefitting every aspect of my life.

“There is a lot of banter and laughter at each session and I get some really good ideas too – from new recipe suggestions to ideas to boost my activity levels.”

He added that he enjoyed following Slimming World’s eating plan, which is based on the science of satiety and energy density.

Heather Carroll, who runs the Horton Grange Slimming World group, said: “Andrew has done brilliantly and we’re all amazed by his transformation.

“He’s a real inspiration to the group.

“We know some men assume slimming clubs won’t be right for them, but Andrew shows that once they come through the doors, they do wonderfully.”

The Horton Grange Slimming World group meets every Monday at Horton Grange Primary School, Kitty Brewster Road, from 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining can go along, or for more information, they can call Heather on 07813 441946.