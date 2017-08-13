Award-winners enjoy a reunion

Past and present members of Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project (CVYP), who have gained bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards in the special needs sector, held a grand reunion.

They were joined by special guest, Paralympian Stephen Miller MBE, who took along his medals for members to see.

Vocalist Hannah Jones and DJ Spikey (a gold DofE award-holder, now with Sage Gateshead) provided the entertainment.

Barbeque food was laid on for everyone in the garden, thanks to the hard-working staff and volunteers.

CVYP’s successes include 30 years of growth in Cramlington with 10 years of DofE awards; executive manager Rob Hall was made an MBE for his work with the young people; and the project is looking forward to the completion of a respite centre and centre of excellence for DofE activities at Kielder.