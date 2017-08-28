Award-winning pupils a class act

It was lights, camera, action as award-winning students from Bede Academy in Blyth took to the stage to receive a host of accolades at the school’s movie-themed prizegiving ceremony.

Head boy Daniel Collins and head girl Chloe Bell hosted the event in front of an audience of parents, teachers, governors and directors.

Alice Holman was presented with the award for outstanding academic achievement.

Trophies were presented for excellence, endeavour and improvement in academic subjects – alongside primary years, sports, community and character awards – by guest speaker Alun Ebenezer, head of The Fulham Boys School.

As well as passing on words of wisdom for teachers and parents, Mr Ebenezer told the students: “School is transformational. It can transform your life but you must embrace it, grasp it and make your life extraordinary.

“I have been absolutely blown away by my visit to Bede Academy. I imagine that most young people here have had a brilliant year, some may look back with regret on their year and others may think it was satisfactory – but is satisfactory good enough?

“I believe school is brilliant. It is about getting young people to the next stage equipped for the challenges of life and perhaps some young people here may go out into the world and change it for the better.

“All great people sat in a school hall once.”

Entertainment for the ceremony was provided by Bede Orchestra, Bede North Choir, Bede South Choir and the cast from the academy production of The Sound of Music singing So Long, Farewell and Edelweiss.

Student Jack Beall received rapturous applause for his piano solo of Mozart’s Sonata No.16 Sonata Facile and academy dance troop Synchronicity performed a melody of routines, including a gymnastics display and ballet routine.

The hotly contested House Cup was lifted by Cuthbert after a hard fought battle for honours against Aidan and Oswald.

Alice Holman was among the recipients of the most coveted accolades. The 14-year-old was presented with the award for outstanding academic achievement.

Adam Swalwell, 16, received the founders’ award for outstanding student of the year for his strength of character, commitment to drama and music, resilience, good sportsmanship, excellent academy progress and representing the core values of the academy.

He said: “The outstanding student award was a very unexpected surprise. It has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of Bede Academy.”

Head of school Julie Roberts added: “I would like to congratulate all of our award winners for seizing every opportunity available to them.

“For those students who are hoping to emulate the success of our winners next year, it is never too late to get involved.

“Bede Academy will always be a place which supports students to live their life to the full.”

Academic awards

Primary years – French: Arwen Jenkins; Homework: Ruby Jones; Literacy: Lily Malligan; Mathematics: Alysse Clough; Music: Alyssa Pollard; Best Progress: Samuel Bussey.

For excellence: Liam Burns; Aysha Harris; Jason Goodfellow; Megan Moody; Alice Holman; Luke Purvis; Scarlett Carling; Zoe Watts.

For endeavour: Arran Johnson; Jessica Bell; Mollie Longstaff; Cory Davison; Ashleigh Armstrong; Rochelle Dixon; Nathan Ridley; Alex Paton.

For improvement: Lily Ann Wood; Christopher Hartfield; Holly Robinson; David Olive; Callum Smith; Kali Hedley; Lewis Robson; Ben Robinson.

Spelling: Finn Johnson; Liam Burns; Jessica Bate; Anna Kernohan.

Sports awards

Primary sports award: Bridget Wood

Victor Ludorum: Stewart Bestford; Jack Wakenshaw; Khai Nguyen; Callum Jackson; Adrian Wray.

Victrix Ludorum; Holly Wade; Abbie Ross; Abby Cook; Megan Bird; Sophie Robson.

Sportsman of the year: Elliot Cook.

Sportswoman of year: Olivia Quinn.

Sports team of the year: Year 8 netball.

Community awards

Merit Champions: Farhan Ahmed; Kayleigh Leach; Jessica Richardson; Rachel Parsons/Olivia Quinn.

House Awards – Aidan: Leah Johnson, Austin Newman; Cuthbert: Eddie Hogg, Eve Turner; Oswald: Charlotte Penman, Daniel Barker.

Special awards

Primary engineering: Mason Taylor.

Technical intelligence: Jacob Carr.

SONIK award for extracurricular involvement: Harry Kernohan.

Contribution to the local community: Serena Chahal.

Young musician of the year: Dylan Fletcher.

Most promising musician: Jessica Bate.

Short story: Jade Mason.

Thomas award for perseverance and grit: Matthew Hunter.

Best all-round achievement (primary): Lily Turner.

Outstanding contribution (primary): Esra Aydeniz.

Outstanding attendance: Rachel Young.

Character awards

Outstanding academic achievement: Alice Holman.

Student of the year: Adam Swalwell.

House cup: Cuthbert.