Awards and scone competition in Bedlington

Time is running out to nominate people for four accolades sponsored by East Bedlington Parish Council.

The deadline to put someone forward for the Colin Parker Good Neighbour Award, Brian Richmond Sporting Achievement Award, Apprentice of the Year and Volunteer of the Year is Friday.

All nominees must live in East Bedlington parish. Nominations need to be submitted to the parish council office on the ground floor of East Bedlington Community Centre.

Residents can also go along to the office to pick up an entry form if they want to take part in the council’s Best Scone in Bedlingtonshire competition.

It will take place on Friday, September 29. There will be an entry fee of £1 per category, with all monies raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more details about the awards and competition, call the council on 01670 828808.