Awards for exceptional physics pupils

Two students from The Blyth Academy were recently presented with Schools Physicist of the Year 2017 awards at Northumbria University.

The event was hosted by The Ogden Trust and NUSTEM, which works in the North East to help connect students with the physical sciences, in recognition of exceptional pupils studying physics across the region.

Therefore, it was a great opportunity for the academy to publicly recognise both the excellence and effort of Year 10 female students and Year 12 A-Level students who excel at the subject.

Katy Wilson (Year 10) and Natalie Roper (Year 12) were nominated by science faculty lead Wendy Cooper for their exceptional talent in physics.

Both were presented with excellence certificates and book tokens funded by The Ogden Trust.