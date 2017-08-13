Awards for young people’s activities

The range of great work and achievements by dozens of young people across the county were celebrated at Northumberland’s Finest awards.

The set of accolades was launched six years ago and members of the Northumberland Youth Service once again led on the organisation of the ceremony.

Following on from the success of the awards in previous years, 2017 saw a record number of nominations for the eight different categories. There were also two special awards handed out at the event.

It was opened by the Duchess of Northumberland and featured a range of guests, including Ian Lavery MP, High Sheriff of Northumberland John Dickinson, Wayne Daley, the county council’s deputy leader, and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird.

The Participation Work of the Year accolade went to Elizabeth Jane Common, of Lynemouth.

Other award recipients included a group of young people who took part in the Tall Ships Regatta at Blyth last year, Hirst Active Youth in Ashington and those involved in Art Stop – a bus stop design project based in Seaton Valley.

Coun Daley said: “The continued hard work undertaken by Northumberland Youth Service to organise the Northumberland’s Finest awards and highlight the range of projects and events spearheaded by the young people of Northumberland has resulted in a fantastic event that has given the young people of the county the recognition they deserve.”