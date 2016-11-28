Band aims to be on song for charity concert

A Seghill-based band who have performed around the world, as well as for stars including Alan Shearer and Ant and Dec, are set to play in the region.

The Great American Songbook Sisters of Swing event is taking place at the Sage Gateshead on December 1, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Laura Adams and The Paul James Band have already taken the glitzy show around the globe and now can not wait to present it to fellow Geordies.

The Sisters of Swing show is a tribute to the inspiring ladies who left a legacy of great swing music including Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Peggy Lee and Nina Simone and features Great American Songbook classics such as The Lady Is A Tramp, Cry Me A River and At Last.

Laura and the band will also be swinging into Christmas with festive favourites such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting) and Winter Wonderland.

Lead band member Paul James, from Seghill, said: “I was born and raised in the North East, so to sing at this amazing venue is a really big deal for us. We’ll be aiming to create some real magic to kick start the festive season in style.”

Lead singer Laura Adams added: “We’ve been lucky enough to perform at some fantastic events over the years, and performing at the Sage Gateshead is going to be a real highlight too. We can’t wait.”

To see a preview of the show, visit www.facebook.com/pauljamesband

• The band is offering a pair of free tickets to one lucky reader. To be in with a chance of winning, email your name and telephone number to info@pauljamesband.co.uk by Wednesday, November 30.

To book tickets, visit www.sagegateshead.com or call the Ticket Office on (0191) 443 4661.