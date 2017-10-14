Beautiful Northumberland calendar available now

Northumberland is blessed with some amazing views and we think we have captured some of the best for our 2018 calendar.

Photographer Jane Coltman has been training her lens on some of the county’s top beauty spots to make next year’s calendar one of the best we have produced.

Northumberland calendar 2018 published by Northeast Press. Picture by Jane Coltman

It includes views of the iconic Alnwick Castle, the Old Bridge at Berwick, an autumnal Morpeth, dramatic Holy Island, beautiful Coquetdale and fireworks at the Tall Ships Blyth event.

The popular calendar has become a firm favourite with locals, ex-pats and visitors alike and is shipped all over the world. Last year, the calendar sold out, so if you want one to pop into Santa’s stocking, don’t leave it too late.

It is on sale now at selected outlets throughout the county, priced £4.50.

You can also order and pay for a copy by card by calling 01772 838089. Postage and packing are £1 to £1.50.

