Beauty and the Beast heading to Manor Walks

Shoppers are being invited to meet the ‘belle of the ball’.

Manor Walks have teamed up with Vue Cinema Cramlington to offer two family cinema tickets to see Beauty and the Beast when it is released in March.

A prize will be awarded to the child with the best tiara, and to one with the best beast mask.

Sarah Turnbull, marketing engagement at Manor Walks, said: “Everyone is really excited about Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast film launching in March at Vue Cinema Cramlington.

“To celebrate its release we’ve decided to hold a fun-filled magical day during February half term where children can meet and greet characters Belle and Prince Adam.”

To book tickets visit www.manorwalks.co.uk/news/events/meet-greet-belle-prince-adam-from-beauty-the-beast/ and then select a timeslot in the ‘reserve a place’ box on the right and follow the instructions.