Bedlington boogie for cancer charity

A Bedlington woman, who is affected by cancer, has raised a grand amount for charity through a fund-raising event.

Anne Brookes, along with friends and family, helped raise a £4,051 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which will make an enormous difference locally to people with cancer.

The event at Netherton Club in Bedlington was a 1960s disco night.

Macmillan provides funding for a variety of roles and services in Northumberland – there are currently more than 50 Macmillan professionals in the county.

Sarah Goldie, Macmillan fund-raising manager in the county, said: “As Macmillan is a charity, we absolutely rely on donations to fund vital cancer services. We could not do this without people like Anne fund-raising for us.”

For more information about how to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, contact 0300 1000 200 or fundraising@macmillan.org.uk