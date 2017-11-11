Bishop on a mission in Ashington

The Bishop of Berwick, the Rt Rev Mark Tanner, pictured centre, with clergy and passers-by who talked about Jesus at a mission initiative in Wansbeck Square in Ashington last Saturday.
The town’s Holy Sepulchre Church took part in the initiative with other parishes across the Deanery.
It featured a prayer tree where people added prayers to paper leaves which were then to the tree.
Bishop Mark also preached at a service at the Church of England Academy the following day.
