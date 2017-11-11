Search

Bishop on a mission in Ashington

The Bishop of Berwick, the Rt Rev Mark Tanner, with members of Holy Sepulchre Church, Ashington, at the mission initiative. Picture by Ross Thompson
The Bishop of Berwick, the Rt Rev Mark Tanner, pictured centre, with clergy and passers-by who talked about Jesus at a mission initiative in Wansbeck Square in Ashington last Saturday.

The town’s Holy Sepulchre Church took part in the initiative with other parishes across the Deanery.

It featured a prayer tree where people added prayers to paper leaves which were then to the tree.

Bishop Mark also preached at a service at the Church of England Academy the following day.