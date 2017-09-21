Blooming beautiful!

The Seaton Valley area is blooming marvellous.

It picked up a host of awards at last week’s Northumbria in Bloom.

Top of the plots was Seaton Sluice, with gold in the small towns category, with Seaton Delaval picking up bronze.

In the large villages section, New Hartley and Holywell received silver, and Seghill bronze.

There was further success for Seaton Delaval when the town’s In Bloom group received a special award for the most improved entry of the year.

Seaton Valley Council works with each of its five communities to enter them into Northumbria in Bloom.

The Seaton Delaval in Bloom group has this year worked with the council and Northumberland County Council’s neighbourhood partnerhip team to enhance and maintain a number of areas around the Avenue Head and Astley Park.

Emma Howarth, one of the group’s newer members, said: “Volunteering and helping to make the place in which you live look a little better is so rewarding, especially when you get to meet new friends who have similar interests to you.

“We, as a group, hope to build on this year’s achievement and gain at least a silver award next year.”

Dozens of towns, villages and businesses showed off their floral displays, summer planting and well-tended parks and gardens in the annual Northumbria in Bloom competition.

There were a number of successes for south east Northumberland.

In the towns category, Bedlington won silver. Blyth won silver and Cramlington silver gilt in the large towns category. East Hartford won silver in the small villages category.

Ridley Park in Blyth won the best park for its beautifully landscaped public space.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: It is wonderful that the hard work and efforts of a few have made the towns and villages where live such attractive places.

“We really do appreciate their work and congratulate everyone involved.”