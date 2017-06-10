Blooming good competition to return

A popular gardens competition is returning for 2017.

“This year marks the 150th anniversary of the sinking of the Bothal Mine Shaft which led to the rapid expansion of coal mining and subsequent development of Ashington.

“There are a range of events and environmental improvements taking place across the town to mark the anniversary and the competition, as part of these activities, will recognise the excellent gardening work undertaken by many residents of our town.”

Town clerk Mike Slaughter added: “Since the Town Council reintroduced the competition it has generated a real interest within the community to maintain and enhance the environment and we are hopeful that more residents will take part this year.”

For more information please call Ashington Town Council on 01670 620 533 or 624 520.