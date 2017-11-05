Blyth alive to the Sound of Music

An academy was alive with The Sound of Music when student performers staged the classic musical.

The eighth full production at Bede Academy, in Blyth, involved a cast of 33 and a crew of many more who performed a matinee for Bede South children and three evening shows for family and friends.

Maria and the von Trapp children in the Bede Academy production of The Sound of Music.

Olivia Logan and Matthew Elliott took the principal roles of Maria and Captain von Trapp.

The von Trapp children were played by Joanna Swainston, Kieran Roper, Ashleigh McMaster, Aaron Elliott-Dryden, Serena Chahal, Phoebe Harrison, and Sophie Oram and Maisie Diston, who shared the role of Gretl.

David Olive was Rolf Gruber and Lucy Wilkinson was Mother Abbess.

For the first time, the Academy brought in a guest director, Donna Tonkinson, while its director of music Major Aldridge and teacher Mrs Saul taught the cast the music.

The nuns in fine voice in Bede Academy's The Sound of Music.

Mr Clarkson played large role in the staging of each scene and Major Aldridge conducted the Academy band in each performance.

Principal Gwyneth Evans said: “The Sound of Music is a family favourite, quite different to the stirring power of our last production, Les Misérables, but the fact that it is so loved made it equally challenging for the staff and students involved.

“Their enthusiasm, dedication and passion in rehearsals was remarkable and resulted in an outstanding show of which everyone can be enormously proud.”

She added: “As the curtain came down on the final performance, there was a bittersweet feeling for several Year 13 students who had just taken part in their final production.

“The Sound of Music saw several new stars born, however, and we look forward to them continuing the rich tradition of Bede productions in the future.”