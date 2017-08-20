Blyth beach huts hired out for dementia care residents

A residential care provider has hired out beach huts in Blyth as part of its summer activities aimed at improving quality of life for dementia sufferers.

Craig Healthcare, which owns Cramlington House, has hired out the two huts during the summer months.

Every Thursday, Cramlington House residents are taken to the main promenade to enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach with staff and family members, come rain or shine.

They are joined by residents from West Farm Care Centre in Longbenton, also owned by Craig Healthcare.

The care provider made the investment as it believes it is essential that those living with dementia remain active, both mentally and physically.

Tracy White is the activities manager at West Farm.

She said: “It’s a lovely outing and definitely a highlight of the summer for those who live at Cramlington House and West Farm.

“Depending on the weather, we walk along the promenade or go barefoot on the sand and residents love to dip their feet into the water and get involved in activities that are happening down at the beach that day.”