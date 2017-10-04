Blyth Library event is going nuts

As part of its National Libraries Week celebrations, Blyth Library hosts a talk, Q&A and photo presentation event with local author Christine Melville Kenworthy on Tuesday.

She is the author of two books, The Nut Shop and Gathering Nuts, which recounts her often hilarious experiences of running a health food shop in Gosforth with her sister Lorraine.

The event, which also includes a free draw for goody bags, book sales and a signing, will take place from 3pm to 4pm. Tickets, priced £1, can be booked via http://bit.ly/thenutshop – call 01670 620250 for more information.