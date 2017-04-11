Blyth play park is given a fresh new look

A children’s play area has been given a fresh new look thanks to two councils.

New equipment has been installed in the area at the Briardale Community Cemtre, on Cowpen Estate, Blyth,

A new roundabout was opened last week following joint funding from Northumberland County Council and Blyth Town Council.

A grass mound at the play area which featured an old slide had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and was levelled to make the area more welcoming and safer.

The new roundabout, which will complement the existing young children’s play equipment and outdoor fitness equipment, was then erected on the site, and the surrounding area will be landscaped and grass seeded over the next few weeks.

Paul Jones, the council’s director of local services and housing delivery, said: “This is a good example of organisations working together to address local concerns for the benefit of the community.

“There had been long-standing concerns about the grass mound which was actually formed from excavated material generated during the creation of the community centre to create a platform for the slide.

“Unfortunately the mound acted as a screen for some local youths who were using it as a way of hiding their anti-social behaviour.

“We hope these improvements will ensure that this part of the estate continues to be a popular family area where parents and children can enjoy a great time together all year round.”