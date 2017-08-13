Blyth project in the spotlight

A community project helping to improve the lives of people living in Blyth was the focus of attention at a national conference.

Northumberland County Council’s Resident Involvement Team was invited to give a workshop highlighting the Newsham Community Matters project, at the Tpas tenant engagement national conference in Warwick.

It focused on what the council has learned throughout the project, as well as sharing best practice, and covered issues such as engaging and creating interest among tenants, outcomes of the project and the positive impact it has had on the community, with the team presenting to housing associations, tenants and other councils from across the UK.

Newsham Community Matters was launched in March to help people of all ages living in the area to maximise their own potential and support improvements within the community. Using a £25,000 grant from NE Procurement, a series of activities and courses have been developed. A community allotment has now also been bought and a community-led charitable trust has been formed.