Blyth pub wins 16 titles at awards night

A quayside pub has swept the boards at an inaugural awards.

More than 2,000 votes were cast across 21 categories at The Inn Collection Group’s first ever Best of the Best Awards.

And it was The Commissioners Quay Inn, in Blyth, which came top in 16 categories.

Fans of the waterfront inn ranked it top in categories ranging from best overall establishment and most family friendly inn to best cask ale and best Sunday lunch.

General manager Daniel Evans said: “We are over the moon to have done so well in so many categories.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating and the fact that these awards are voted for by our customers makes them even more special.

“We are proud to have won categories across every sector of our offering – from our food and drink, to our outstanding team.

“It’s a real coup to have that accolade from our customers and I would like to thank everyone who voted for us and to the team here at The Commissioners Quay Inn for the great job they do.”

The Inn Collection Group operations director Sean Donkin said: “We were absolutely delighted by the response to our first ever Best of the Best Awards. Our customers cast their vote by the thousand to show what does it for them at our inns across the north of England.

“It was brilliant to see that without exception, the most voted for categories were those including people – such as the best front of house team and best management team.”

“It is exceptionally rewarding for the people behind our inns to get such recognition.

“It affirms the hard work and dedication they put in to making sure our customers enjoy the best possible experience when they step through our doors.”

Food lovers at Durham city’s The Kingslodge Inn voted the Flass Vale inn top in dining categories including best chef’s special, best vegetarian meal and best seafood dish, while the inn also shone in the best housekeeping team award.

Newton-under-Roseberry based pub with rooms The King’s Head Inn was voted best by customers in the accommodation category.

Beal-based The Lindisfarne Inn narrowly missed the top spot for the best pizza category, taking the runner up slice.

A close runner up in the popular best fish and chips award was seaside pub, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses. The inn’s front of house and management teams were only just pipped at the post by The Commissioners Quay Inn in the awards’ two most voted for categories.