Blyth RNLI Open Day: Thousands out to support lifeboat

There was a fantastic turnout to support Blyth lifeboat station during the RNLI’s Open Day earlier this month, despite the weather.

There was plenty for everyone to see and this year saw the event take place between Ridley Park and the lifeboat station itself on Quay Road.

The Blyth inshore lifeboat in action on the day.

The Friends of Ridley Park were very accommodating and this meant there were plenty of things to see and do in the park and on East Park View.

Volunteer RNLI crew were on the River Blyth to display the capabilities of the two inshore lifeboats that are based at the station and were joined by visiting lifeboats from Cullercoats and Tynemouth.

The Mayor of Blyth visited the event, which was supported by both Blyth Town Council and Northumberland County Council.

In the afternoon, the ultimate winner of the water safety poster competition was announced – 10-year-old Rihanna Langan, from Horton Grange Primary School. She was treated to a VIP day at the event and even got to join the crew on the B-Class inshore lifeboat, on display on dry land, for a photo.

The Mayor of Blyth with the RNLI crew.

Adam Dixon, volunteer helmsman and event manager for the Open Day, said: “It was great to see so many people come and support us.

The RNLI is a charity and the fund-raising at events like this enable us to continue to save lives at sea. I’m delighted to say that we raised just over £4,000 on the day, a fantastic achievement.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has helped and supported us to enable the event to take place, from the local residents to businesses to all the attractions and stall holders that turned up on the day and not forgetting the volunteers that are involved with Blyth RNLI who make this event happen.”