Blyth switches on its Christmas lights

Santa and Mrs Claus at Blyth. Picture by Keith Newman
Thousands of people braved the cold to see Blyth light up for Christmas.

About 3,000 folk gathered for the switch-on of the Christmas lights yesterday, with special guests Union J and, of course, Santa and his missus.

Union J thrilled the crowds. Picture by Keith Newman

Blyth Town Council laid on a Christmas-themed day, with Christmas and teenage markets, street theatre and Northumbria Police mini cops.

There was music from X-Factor finalists Union J, The Sunshine Panners Steel Band and choirs from local schools.

Singing along. Picture by Keith Newman

In fine voice at Blyth. Picture by Keith Newman

A couple of crackers! Picture by Keith Newman

Union J at Blyth. Picture by Keith Newman

