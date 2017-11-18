Blyth switches on its Christmas lights

Thousands of people braved the cold to see Blyth light up for Christmas.
About 3,000 folk gathered for the switch-on of the Christmas lights yesterday, with special guests Union J and, of course, Santa and his missus.
Blyth Town Council laid on a Christmas-themed day, with Christmas and teenage markets, street theatre and Northumbria Police mini cops.
There was music from X-Factor finalists Union J, The Sunshine Panners Steel Band and choirs from local schools.
