Blyth Valley MP urges charities and community groups to apply for funding

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell has urged local charities and community groups to consider applying for a share of a pot of more than £4million raised by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Charities and community groups are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

Applications for the latest round of funding are now open and will close on August 28.

More than 400 projects were awarded grants in the last funding round, with previously funded projects ranging from sports clubs to mental health groups and wildlife conservation charities.

Mr Campbell said: “I know many local charities and community groups do fantastic work on very limited budgets but securing extra funds can make a huge difference both for the charity and the local people it supports.

“I thus urge all local charities and groups to consider making an application to this funding raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and to do so now.

“It is not difficult to make an application so I hope as many local groups as possible get involved.”

Funding for charities and community groups is allocated through one of three trusts from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The People’s Postcode Trust funds projects that focus on preventing poverty and promoting human rights, while the Postcode Local Trust supports wildlife and conservation, and the Postcode Community Trust focuses on grass roots activity groups.

Clara Govier, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “More than £4 million injected into grass roots projects across Great Britain will have a tremendous impact in local communities.

“Between the three Trusts, a very wide range of causes are supported, so I’d urge groups to have a look at the websites to see where their project fits – no matter how big or small – and get applying.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have so far raised more than £221million to date for over

3,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

More information on how to apply for funding can be found on each of the three trusts’ websites.