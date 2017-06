An investigation after a body was found at an address in Blyth.

Northumbria Police were called to an address in Walton Avenue, Blyth, just after 3pm on Thursday, June 1, after concerns for a man at the property.

Officers attended the scene and found the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “There is believed to be no third party involvement.

“A report is being prepared for the coroner.”