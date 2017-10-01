Booming business in Northumberland

Business was booming when firms got together for a major conference.

Business Boom, a two-day interactive conference for Northumberland-based businesses, hosted by Business Northumberland, attracted 85 firms.

A team of specialist trainers supported small to medium-sized businesses through workshops and one-to-one sessions.

It offered the chance to register for the popular Business Northumberland programme, gain business growth knowledge and receive support, and helped business owners to create and develop a manageable growth plan that they could put into practice to help them achieve their business ambitions.

The conference focused on business growth, looking at different routes on how to market ideas effectively, both online and offline, as well as looking at finance and funding opportunities.

There was also an opportunity for businesses to network with a variety of others based across the county.

Since the launch of the conference in August, Business Northumberland has seen a 25 per cent increase in the number of businesses signed up to receive business support.