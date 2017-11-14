Bringing businesses in Blyth together

Businesses are being invited to come together and help share experiences and funding opportunities.

A new BNI Blyth Networking Breakfasting group is being set up for forward-thinking trade or professional services to meet each other and build a stronger business community. It has been set up by Nikki Masterman, head of HR at accountancy firm Robson Laidler.

The first meeting will take place on Friday, November 17, at 7am at Commissioners Quay Inn, in Blyth.

Local businesswoman Nikki said: “Going self employed or having your own business is not only a brave decision it can also be a lonely decision.

“Feeling quite alone we often struggle to understand what we need to do to grow our business.

“I had 25 years of experience but no idea on how to run my own business or grow it.

“By joining the BNI in April 2017 I have not only seen significant growth in my business through the support of the BNI, I have also built up some great friendships making me realise we all go through the same challenges and limiting beliefs in the success and growth we can have.

“I have always been passionate about helping others throughout my career and by linking arms with the BNI I can now bring this passion to the local businesses of Blyth.”

Registration is essential as places are limited.

For more visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bni-blyth-networking-breakfast-building-a-trusted-referral-service-together-tickets-39416148762

There will be open networking, tips on how to build a solid business referral strategy, information and training on how to win more business, plus breakfast.