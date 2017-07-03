Britain’s Got Talent start Daliso Chaponda heading to Northumberland

A star from Britain’s Got Talent is touring south east Northumberland.

Comedian Daliso Chaponda was one of the stars of the ITV show, making it to the final only to come in third.

During the show, Simon Cowell said he was the”best comedian Britain’s Got Talent has ever seen”.

Daliso, originally from Malawi but now living in Manchester, is making a return to the area after performing at Cramlington’s Concordia Leisure Centre in 2012.

He has joined up with award-winning Punch-Drunk Comedy club for the tour in the first week of July.

He will be performing at venues in Cramlington on Thursday; and Morpeth on Friday.

For more information on the tour and venues visit www.TicketSource.co.uk/PunchDrunkComedy or contacting their Box Office on 07738663379.

Punch-Drunk organiser, Gav Humphries said: “Our audiences are becoming infamous on the comedy circuit for their warmth, laughter, and sheer numbers.

“Big names in the industry are actually beginning to approach us about performing on our stages, so watch this space.”

The club and their devoted following were recently awarded Best Event In British Comedy for their “Fight For Kian” event held at Blyth Sports Centre last year.

The event and fund-raising surrounding it went on to raise over £100,000 towards North East youngster Kian Musgrove’s treatment in the US for Neuroblastoma.