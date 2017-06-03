Brownies help make a difference in Ashington

A group of youngsters took to the streets to clean up their town.

Ashington’s Brownies cleaned up an area around Second Avenue as part of the town’s 150th celebrations.

More than 20 Brownies took part and picked up several bags of litter as well as discarded wood and cardboard.

The clean-up was part of the Brownies award scheme in which the children are understanding the history of Ashington while carrying out a number of environmental tasks in what is an important year for the town.

The event was supported by Ashington Town Council and Mayor Coun Avril Chisholm, went along to support the children.

The 150th anniversary of Ashington comes from the sinking of the Bothal Mine Shaft in 1867, which led to the rapid expansion of coal mining and subsequent development of the town.

A number of events and activities are taking place in 2017 to mark the significant milestone in the town’s history.

Pauline Mitchley, from the Brownie group, said: “The clean-up is part of our efforts to encourage the children to value their environment, in an important year for the town, and demonstrate how litter has a negative effect on our community.”

Coun Chisholm added: “It was great to see the children working to improve the area where they live. The town council and many residents get continually frustrated by ongoing litter problems and we welcome working with local children to help promote litter awareness.”

For more information on Brownies and Guiding activities in Ashington email girlguidingashingtondivision@gmail.com