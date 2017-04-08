Building links with local community

Staff at a supermarket have been bringing some eggs-tra special cheer to the community.

Morrisons, in Bedlington, has been taking part in a number of initiatives to support local charities, making donations on a monthly basis.

Its latest donations have seen £50 worth of Lego handed over to the newly-opened library.

The contribution will help towards the library’s new Saturday morning Lego club, which is totally free for the children of Bedlington and meets between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Other donations made by Morrisons last month included a chocolate hamper and 50 Easter eggs to local schools. There were also other donations made to a local Scout group and Pets4Vets.