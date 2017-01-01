Building work starts on affordable homes at village site

Work on the building of eight new affordable homes in a Northumberland village got under way earlier this month.

Social landlord Isos Housing is leading the £800,000 development in Stannington. The main contractor is Morpeth-based NB Clark.

When the construction project is complete, there will be four three-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom bungalows on the site. It is located on land next to Beechlea on the northern edge of the village.

The social landlord has consulted extensively with Northumberland County Council and Stannington Parish Council to ensure the new properties match local housing needs.

Vince Walsh, development and regeneration manager for Isos Housing, said: “We know the level of demand for good quality, affordable homes in an attractive village like Stannington.

“We often find that families are being priced out of areas where their parents and grandparents have lived, so it’s vital for the local area that we can provide these homes in such an excellent location.”

The scheme is being funded by the social landlord, alongside a contribution of £200,000 from the Homes and Communities Agency. The new properties form part of Isos’ region-wide 2016/17 housing programme.

County council cabinet member for housing Allan Hepple, pictured with Mr Walsh at the site, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Isos Housing to provide much-needed affordable family homes.”