Bungalow brings back memories

For Rita Railton, opening the doors to her newly built bungalow in Disraeli Street, Blyth, was like stepping back in time.

The 70-year-old and her husband Lee, also 70, are among the first tenants to move into the Northumberland County Council-funded development of 26 bungalows, which have been built on the site of the former Morpeth Road school.

As well as growing up just down the road from the new development, on the Cowpen Road, Rita and her eldest daughter, Julie, are former pupils of the school.

Rita and Lee had spent more than 40 years in a three-bedroom family home on the Cowpen Farm Estate.

They applied to rent the bungalow through the county’s Homefinder register and were delighted when they were successful.

She said: “It’s like I’ve come full circle. I grew up just down the road and my first school was on this very spot.

“In fact, the old school railings have been preserved and are now bordering my back garden, which brought back even more memories.

“We were starting to find a three-bedroom home difficult to manage and so the bungalow is going to make things so much easier – we are really impressed with our new home.

“As time passes and we get older, we will now have a house which will hopefully suit our needs.”

The £2.8million development is part of the county council’s affordable homes programme.

It is made up of two-bedroom bungalows, two of which have been built to accommodate wheelchair access.