Burglars steal cash from ATM machine

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an ATM machine in Cramlington.

The offence took place at The Pantry on Clifton Road in the early hours of yesterday morning – between 3am and 3.40am.

Offenders forced entry to the premises, which houses the ATM, via a rear door and used cutting equipment to get into the cash machine.

They caused a substantial amount of damage before stealing an undisclosed quantity of cash and left the scene.

Detective Inspector Jon Bensley said: “We want to hear from anyone with any information about this burglary.

“Although it was very early in the morning, there may have been some traffic passing on Clifton Road who may have seen some activity at the premises that would have been unusual at this time.”

Any witnesses, anyone who may have seen some activity at the premises which would have been unusual at this time, or anyone with information about the offence should call police on 101, quoting reference number 155 of 12/01/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.