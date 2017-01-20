Burglary at soft play premises

Money has been stolen from a soft play premises in an area of Ashington.

Between 7.05pm on Wednesday and 9.30am yesterday, an offender or offenders went into Banana Beach, in North Seaton Industrial Estate, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving unseen.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to contact officers.

Call 101 and quote reference 229 of 19/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.