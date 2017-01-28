BUSINESS AWARDS: Wide range of companies and individuals on shortlist

The shortlist has been announced for next week’s Northumberland Business Awards.

Judges have now selected the finalists in each of the 11 categories.

The awards are being organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.

Winners will receive their accolades during a celebration dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday.

The shortlist is:

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sweet Dreams; Kielder Observatory Astronomical Society; Northeast Mobility Solutions Ltd

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Kielder Waterside; Geneius Laboratories Ltd

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

AkzoNobel Ashington; Egger UK Limited

APPRENTICE / TRAINEE OF THE YEAR

Alex Milburn; Charlotte Jackson

INNOVATION AWARD

JR Dynamics; Geneius Laboratories Ltd; First Square Equipment; Royal IHC

NEW BUSINESS (UNDER TWO YEARS)

Olly Dial Elite Fitness; Ascent Homes; Hotspur 1364; Hairess Maines

BEST GREEN AWARD

re:heat; Maden Eco; Coca-Cola European Partners; The Green Shop

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Kielder Water; Sweet Dreams; AkzoNobel Ashington

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

First Square Equipment; Chainbridge Honey Farm

LEISURE AWARD

The Bondgate Boutique; Kielder Waterside; Tankerville Arms

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

Emma Jane Rothera; 82 Communications

A Lifetime Achievement Award will be also presented on the night.

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland College, Port of Blyth, Linden Hall, Northumberland County Council and Arch.