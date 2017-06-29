Business forum is set to be launched

Businesses are set to come together to create new partnerships in Blyth.

tbf publications, publishers of the Love Blyth magazine, are launching a quarterly business forum.

The first one is set to take place at the Port Training Centre, at the Quayside, Blyth, on Friday, from noon to 2pm.

The first speaker will be from the Port of Blyth, which recently announced a £23million-a-year turnover and employs more than 2,000 people.

The Port is the fastest growing and seventh largest in the UK, making it a key economic driver in the region, not only as an employer but also indirectly supporting many thousands of jobs in the region.

Andy Williamson, business development manager at the Port of Blyth, welcomes the aim of these forums and said the Port is always on the lookout for new business suppliers, from the many small businesses in the many industrial estates in the region, as it continues its growth.

George Forster, from thf publications, said: “The aim of these quarterly business luncheon forums is to bring together the decision makers of the big businesses in the town to meet up with the small businesses in the small industrial estates that abound our region, to tell them about their plans and how the small business community can get involved.

“They do not come any bigger than the Port of Blyth in the town.”

For information contact George on 07598 632786 or for more on thf publications visit www.thfpublicationsltd.co.uk