Business keeps it in the family

A family-owned business has opened its first showroom and workshop in Ashington.

Go Star Blinds was launched in March by Tadeusz Stareki and his wife and daughter, Elzbieta and Dagmara.

They make and sell blinds, all of which are handmade in its workshop next door to the showroom in the units next to Ashington Workspace on Lintonville Parkway.

The units are owned and managed by Arch and offer workshop space for small and start-up businesses.

Blind-maker Tadeusz said: “Opening our business in Ashington has been a really positive beginning for us. As a small family business, we never expected the quick success we have had so far with Go Star Blinds.

“We are looking forward to growing our new business in Ashington.”

Arch chairman Richard Wearmouth said: “Arch offers excellent Workshop and office facilities for start-up businesses like Go Star Blinds and also for larger businesses within Northumberland.

“Arch are dedicated to supporting businesses to thrive and an excellent quality office or Workshop space is a great start to drive business success.

“Arch also offer business support programmes to businesses within Northumberland through various funding opportunities and business workshops available.”