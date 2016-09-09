Breaking the mould wins out

A Cramlington manufacturer has claimed a top award for its cutting edge design.

Miller UK, which makes attachments for earthmoving equipment, has taken the title of Commercial Innovation of the Year at the Construction News Awards.

The award was won in conjunction with plant hire business Hewden after the two companies collaborated to create an enhanced hydraulic breaker.

Miller had just three-months to meet the brief to reduce the number of breaker variants and head brackets required, have full automatic lubrication across all models, and provide the ability to recover stolen assets.

An innovative bracket to fit multi machines and sizes, lubrication system to extend the life of the breaker, and a tracker device, which has already seen eight stolen breakers recovered, set its product apart.

Judges said: “This is a suite of innovative solutions that addresses all the issues Hewden had.

“Miller has got velocity and agility.”

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Miller sales and marketing director Brendan Quill said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the whole team has worked together to tackle Hewden’s brief and create a genuinely innovative product.

“To be recognised as having produced the industry’s best commercial innovation of the year is a true testament to their dedication, innovative thinking and teamwork, and is a huge achievement.”