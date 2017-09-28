Duo in the running for top award

Two talented apprentices who work in Blyth have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Jack Thomas and Joseph Wilson, both final-year apprentices at Tharsus Vision, are in the running for accolades at the EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

The 20-year-olds were selected, along with 22 other apprentices from across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, after impressing judges with their hard work, dedication and determination to pursue a career in manufacturing.

Jack said: “It’s such an honour to have been recognised in this way. I know exactly how much hard work and dedication that every apprentice puts into their apprenticeship, so being shortlisted is very special. I can’t wait to meet the other apprentices and see how I get on at the awards ceremony.”

Joseph added: “My apprenticeship has opened up so many doors. It has given me an invaluable opportunity to pursue a career in an exciting and vibrant sector where I feel my achievements are valued.

“I hope other young people can see this and are inspired to pursue a career in manufacturing.”

They will find out who has been crowned regional winner at a ceremony at Harrogate Pavilion on November 13. The winner will go on to compete with other regional winners for the national title.

Terry Scuoler, CEO of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by all of the apprentices. It’s testament to their dedication that they have been shortlisted for these awards.

“Manufacturing is the cornerstone of British economic success. These awards recognise the important role and contribution of apprentices and go a small way to recognise the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that they bring to the sector. They are the future of manufacturing so their success is industry’s success for years to come.”