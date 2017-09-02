N-ice! Drinks firm up for top award

A global natural iced drinks manufacturer has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Ashington-based Polar Krush is in the Food and Drink category of the Made in the North East Awards 2017.

The event recognises and rewards the excellence of those operating in the industry and aim to showcase manufacturers that are doing amazing work and producing world-class products in new and innovative ways.

Polar Krush was shortlisted after the judging panel took into consideration account innovation, commercial success and business development, along with use of regional products.

Founder Paul Goldfinch said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Made in the North East Awards. I am very proud to live and work in the North East and this is a fantastic achievement for my talented team who make all of this possible. The company is at a point of rapid growth and it is fantastic to see our achievements recognised in the region.”

The firm is undergoing a £1million factory refit which will create 12 new jobs.

The awards will be announced in October.