Putting people on the road to work

People who want to start a new job but don’t have the transport to get there could be on the road to a brighter future.

Wheels to Work is a scooter loan scheme which helps people who live or work in Northumberland to access employment when they have no other way of getting there.

The county council-funded hire scheme offers electric scooters for between £17-22 per week to those aged 16 and over who have a confirmed placement in work or as an apprentice. Training, safety equipment, insurance breakdown cover , taxing and servicing are all provided.

Since the scheme started in 2013, 350 people have benefited from the hire of the scooters.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member with responsibility for environment and local services, said: “Wheels to Work is aimed at helping those who live in areas that have limited public transport options, cannot afford their own car and have no other transport options to turn to.

“Wheels to Work aims to break the cycle and give people a step up on the ladder of independence by offering short-term, affordable and sustainable transport; If they can secure a job, they can earn a living which will allow them the means to organise their own transport in the future.”