Busy month for Ascent at its sites

Northumberland house-builder Ascent Homes enjoyed a considerable boost in sales across its sites last month.

The successful developments in March included Windsor View in Newbiggin by the Sea – a coastal development offering buyers great views of the bay.

Only one property now remains from an original 24 beach-front homes. The Newsham is a two-bedroom semi-detached house where open plan living is a key feature.

On the outskirts of Blyth, overlooking the Blyth Golf Course, only 10 homes remain from an original 26 at the Plessey Green development.

The Epsom, a two-bedroom semi-detached, The Silverdale and the largest property on this site, The Crofton, which is a three-bed detached home, are among the dwellings at the site that suit every type of lifestyle.

Targeted to sell 200 homes per year, recent success would indicate that Ascent Homes is well on its way to achieving this goal.

Head of sales and marketing, Claire Scott, said: “Footfall has been huge in March and we are delighted with the way things are going.

“In just one week we had eight completions and we are really pleased about the way our housing developments are being received by the public.”

For more information about the available properties, visit www.ascent-homes.co.uk