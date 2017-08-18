Call for volunteers at community plot

Volunteers are being sought to help develop a community allotment in the Newsham area of Blyth.

The facility on Beatrice Avenue is being rented as part of the Newsham Community Matters project from Blyth Town Council.

The plot is currently being cleared to be made ready for planting in the autumn. Those who volunteer will help with jobs such as building fences, clearing the land and preparing the ground.

An allotment group has now been set up called Allotment Matters – with the idea that whatever is grown will be used to benefit the community, such as using the produce in meals served at the Newsham Natters Lunch Club.

Anyone who is interested should go along to the allotment at 33 Beatrice Avenue on Tuesday, between 10am and 2pm, preferably with their own tools.

Alternatively, call 07552 260613 for more information.