Calling all pirates and princesses

Ahoy there! Manor Walks and Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington are inviting visitors to enjoy their annual Pirate and Princess Day.

The family event returns tomorrow for its seventh consecutive year, for a day packed full of activities and competitions.

It takes place on the grassy area between Manor Walks’ West Mall entrance and the leisure centre, from 11am to 3pm.

Children are invited to dress up as a pirate or princess and have the chance to meet their sea-savvy swashbuckling heroes and fairy-tale heroines.

They can join in pirate party games with Captain Jack Sparrow and storytelling with Captain Raggy Beard, and can have their photo taken with Tinkerbell and Princess Ariel.

There will also be face painting, fairground rides, an in-centre treasure hunt and a prize for the best-dressed pirate and princess.