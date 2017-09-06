Cambois Gala day was well attended

As in 2015 and 2016, there was an excellent turnout for the Cambois Gala on the Selbourne Terrace Playing Fields.

The event was opened by Rev Ian Hennebry. It included dance displays, face-painting, a martial arts display, pictured, music from a brass band, a mini football tournament, refreshments and a range of stalls.

One of the dance displays at the event.

There were also pony rides and a fun companion dog show.

Cambois Community Association, which organised the gala, would like to thank the volunteers who helped on the day and everyone for coming and making the day another success, as well as the following sponsors: Port of Blyth, T James (Bedlington), Allan Calumboski, A&J Developments Ashington, Ferguson’s Transport, Jones Interior Contracts Ltd, Interceil Ltd and Northumberland County Council.

A fun companion dog show was a popular feature at the gala.